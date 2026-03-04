Bengal: Fire breaks out in shop cluster, none injured

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a cluster of shops near Madhyamgram railway station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 2 pm, they said.

"A total of eight-nine shops were engulfed in flames fuelled by an explosion of LPG cylinders stored inside. Most of the shops were food outlets," a fire brigade official said.

Three fire tenders managed to put out the blaze, which partially disrupted vehicular movement along the busy Sodepur-Madhyamgram Road near the station, he said.

There was no threat to the railway station premises or train movement, a district official said. PTI SUS RBT