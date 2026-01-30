Bengal fire: Environmentalists seek probe into 'encroachment' of East Kolkata Wetlands

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Several environmental organisations on Friday demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged encroachment and illegal construction within parts of the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW), a Ramsar-listed wetland of international importance.

The demand came days after a massive fire broke out in two warehouses at Nazirabad locality of Anandapur area in Kolkata’s southern fringe, claiming several lives. The facilities were allegedly built in violation of Ramsor guidelines.

The issue was raised on behalf of multiple green groups, including Sabuj Mancha, Proyash, Basundhara, Cultural & Literary Society, East Kolkata Fisheries Association, among others.

Somendra Mohan Ghosh of Save Rabindra Sarobar forum said a communique listing certain issues has been sent to East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA), highlighting that the wetland is protected under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty.

The letter also expressed concern over large-scale construction and encroachment in violation of Ramsar guidelines.

Pointing out areas such as Nazirabad, where a massive fire broke out in two warehouses on January 26 fall within the sensitive and protected zone of the East Kolkata Wetlands, environmentalist Naba Datta from Sabuj Mancha said water bodies had been gradually converted into built-up areas causing grave threat to environment.

Ghosh, also associated with Sabuj Mancha, said, "Nazirabad is located in the peri-urban fringe of Kolkata, close to an offshoot of the Anandapur Canal, which flows through the designated Ramsar site. We want to know how large-scale construction and encroachment were allowed in violation of this agreement.

The letter by green activists raised concern over the widening of Nazirabad Road, alleging that the process led to the narrowing of nearly seven kilometres of the Anandapur Canal, which falls under the Ramsar-protected wetland system.

The canal has been gradually converted into built-up areas, including roads, warehouses and commercial establishments, Ghosh claimed.

The East Kolkata Wetlands comprise a vast and complex network of wetlands, fish ponds (locally known as ‘bheris’), canals and agricultural land that play a crucial role in wastewater treatment, flood control and livelihoods on the eastern fringe of Kolkata.

Activists argue that unchecked urban expansion threatens this fragile ecosystem.

Ghosh also pointed to what he described as serious inconsistencies in the official EKW maps, particularly in the naming of areas such as Gulshan Colony and Nazirabad.

He alleged that certain human settlements and commercial zones, including warehouses and factories, have emerged within Ramsar-designated areas through changes in nomenclature.

“We are demanding a transparent report from the Chief Technical Officer of EKWMA on how names of localities within the Ramsar site were altered, who authorised these changes, and why several areas do not appear in the latest official EKW maps,” he said.

The environmental groups have urged the authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the alleged encroachments, map discrepancies and violations of environmental norms, warning that continued degradation of the wetlands could have long-term ecological consequences for Kolkata and its surrounding regions.

There was no official response from the EKWMA to the points till the filing of the report.

During a visit to the fire-hit Nazirabad recently, Kolkata Mayor and Minister of Urban Affairs and Municipal Development Firhad Hakim said, "All illegal filling up of wetlands took place during the Left Front regime. The TMC had worked towards saving the waterbody during its 12-year tenure in Bengal.” CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh, however, challenged Hakim to come up with proof for his claim, and alleged that all the illegalities had been committed during the reign of the TMC. PTI SUS NN