Bengal Fire: FIR filed against absconding factory owner

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the owner of the momo manufacturing unit and its godown gutted in a fire in South 24 Parganas district, in which eight people were killed, a senior officer said.

The owner, Gangadhar Das is absconding, and his mobile phone is switched off, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

"An FIR has been registered against the owner. He has not been traceable since the incident, and his mobile phone remains switched off," the police officer said.

"Raids are being conducted, and all possible locations are being verified," he added.

The devastating fire has so far claimed at least eight lives, while around 13 people from Purba Medinipur district are still reported missing, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Das, a resident of Purba Chhara under Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur district, has been associated with the decoration business for over four decades, the officer said.

Das's residence in Khejuri has remained locked since the incident, police said, as the search for the absconding factory owner continues.

"We are trying to identify the missing and establish contact with their families," he said.

The fire broke out late Sunday night at the factory and warehouse in Nazirabad, reducing the structure to ashes.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim visited the site and took stock of the situation.

"The fire was devastating. Police are investigating the matter. They will identify those responsible and stand by the affected families. The chief minister has sent me here to stand by the family members. The law will take its own course, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Hakim said.

Fire department officials later admitted that the unit had been operating without mandatory fire safety clearance, triggering questions over regulatory lapses.

"There was no fire safety clearance issued for this unit," a senior fire services official said in the presence of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose.

Administrative officials on Tuesday visited the homes of the missing and assured families of all possible assistance.

Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Unice Rishin Ismail said many family members reached the accident site soon after learning of the incident on Republic Day morning.

"We are in constant touch with the affected families, and all necessary support is being extended," Ismail said, adding that officials from the district administration had been deployed in Anandapur to coordinate relief efforts.

The Anandapur unit, spread over nearly four bighas of land, reportedly employed 150 to 200 workers and stored large quantities of highly inflammable materials, including plastic flowers, wood, fabric, chairs and other decorative items.

"The presence of large amounts of combustible materials appears to have caused the fire to spread rapidly," a fire department official said. PTI SCH RG