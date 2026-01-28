Bengal fire: Momo firm loses 3 men; provides Rs 10 lakh, lifetime salary to kin

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) A momo company on Wednesday said it has lost two employees and a contracted guard in the January 26 fire in West Bengal, and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and “lifetime monthly salary” support to their next of kin.

The devastating fire claimed a total of eight lives, and reduced to ashes a godown and a manufacturing unit of the momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district.

In a statement, quick service restaurant and packaged food company Wow! Momo said the blaze, which broke out around 3 am on January 26 at a neighbouring warehouse, spread rapidly into one of its godown premises, leading to a complete burnout of the facility.

The company said two of its employees and one contracted security guard lost their lives in the incident.

According to the statement, the fire reportedly originated due to unauthorised cooking activities at the adjoining warehouse. "This fire engulfed not only our men, but our spirit too." Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Wow! Momo said its officials met the families of all three deceased persons and assured them of long-term support beyond statutory and government benefits.

“As part of its commitment, the company announced a lump-sum compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each affected family, lifetime monthly salary support for the bereaved families and education support for the children of the deceased,” the statement read.

The company added that it is fully cooperating with administrative and government authorities in the ongoing investigation into the fire.

The West Bengal government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the blaze, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday.

The compensation will be handed over once the bodies or body parts are identified, Hakim said, adding that permission would be sought from a court on Wednesday to conduct DNA tests.

One person was arrested in connection with the fire incident. PTI BSM NN