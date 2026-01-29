Bengal fire: Suvendu alleges higher toll, questions CM's absence

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the death toll in the devastating fire at warehouses in Nazirabad near here could be significantly higher than the official figures, even as the police said search, recovery and forensic operations were continuing in the area under prohibitory orders.

Adhikari, who visited the vicinity of the fire site along with several BJP MLAs but did not enter the restricted zone due to Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), claimed that severely charred body parts were still being recovered from the debris days after the blaze.

"My sources say body parts are being sent in bags to the Katapukur morgue (in Kolkata). Those bodies which were recovered in relatively intact condition have been identified, but what is being found now is reduced to ash, like charcoal," Adhikari told reporters.

Forensic experts had indicated that DNA profiling in such cases would be challenging, he said.

Police said 22 body exhibits have been recovered so far, of which 16 have been sent for DNA testing, while the total number of missing persons stands at 27, based on missing diaries lodged by families.

Citing these figures, the BJP leader claimed the final death toll could rise to "35 or even 40", though officials have not confirmed this.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1 am on January 26 at two warehouses, including one linked to a food chain and another used by a decorator, and took more than a day to bring under control despite the deployment of at least 12 fire tenders.

The gutted structures later partially collapsed, complicating rescue and recovery efforts, officials said.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, also questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's absence from the site four days after the incident, alleging political considerations.

"The chief minister's residence is barely 10 kilometres from here. She should have come. Unfortunately, these victims are not her vote bank, so she has not discharged her rajdharma," he alleged, adding that many of the missing workers were from Paschim Medinipur district and that BJP leaders were trying to support the affected families "without seeking credit".

Police said prohibitory orders were imposed with the permission of the Baruipur court to prevent large gatherings that could hamper forensic work in the congested locality. Notices regarding the restrictions were displayed on barricades around the site.

Earlier, Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and minister Aroop Biswas had visited the locality in Anandapur area in South 24 Parganas district, close to Kolkata. The ruling Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of politicising a tragedy.

Later in the day, Adhikari escalated his attack on the state government in a post on X, alleging "criminal negligence" and claiming that warehouses storing hazardous materials were operating illegally without fire safety audits or no-objection certificates.

Describing the prohibitory order as "draconian", he alleged that it was imposed to prevent him from visiting the area, meeting bereaved families and leading a peaceful protest. "This is not law and order; this is state-sponsored strangulation of democracy," he said.

Police and fire department officials said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and to determine compliance with safety norms. PTI PNT NN