Bengal: Five Left Front candidates, TMC nominee Mala Roy file nomination papers for LS polls

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Five Left Front candidates, including four of the CPI (M), and TMC nominee Mala Roy on Thursday submitted their nomination papers here for the Lok Sabha elections.
CPI (M) and Trinamool Congress supporters engaged in heated arguments with one another when their processions came face-to-face before filing of nominations by candidates at the South 24 Parganas district collector's office at Alipore.
Nominations were filed by CPI (M)'s Saira Shah Halim for Kolkata Dakshin seat, Srijan Bhattacharya for Jadavpur, Pratikur Rahaman for Diamond Harbour, Sarat Chandra Halder for Mathurapur and RSP candidate Samarendranath Mondal for Jaynagar constituency.
They arrived at the collector's office in a procession from Hazra Crossing, about a kilometre away, for submitting the documents.
TMC nominee and sitting MP of Kolkata Dakshin seat, Mala Roy, also filed her nomination papers.
Supporters of the two parties engaged in heated arguments and sloganeering but a large posse of police personnel stood as a barrier between them, preventing the situation from escalating, an official said.
TMC supporters were there for the filing of nomination by Roy, who has been renominated by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Halim, the CPI(M) candidate from the prestigious Kolkata Dakshin constituency, went to the residence of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and took his blessings after filing her nomination papers. PTI AMR ACD