Bengal forest dept employee seriously injured in tiger attack, brought to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A forest department employee was seriously injured on Monday after being attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger at Maipith in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a senior forest official said.

The employee was part of a forest team tracking the movement of the tiger, which had strayed from the Ajmalmari forest in the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve into Maipith’s Nagenbad village, an area covered with dense shrubs.

The tiger suddenly emerged from the forest and pounced on the forest worker in an adjacent open farmland. His colleagues managed to drive the animal away by hitting it with sticks, the official said.

The injured worker, Ganesh Shyamal, sustained multiple bite injuries on his body. He was first taken to Jamtala hospital, then shifted to Baruipur Hospital, and finally referred to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Nisha Goswami said, "The injured personnel has multiple bites and gashes on his body. His condition is serious but stable." The forest department has fenced off the area with nylon nets and alerted villagers to keep their cattle indoors. "No other person has been injured. We are taking all steps to prevent man-animal conflict," Goswami said.

Regarding efforts to contain the tiger, the DFO said the department’s priority is to push the animal back into its habitat, and if that fails, capture it using a baited cage.

Explaining how the tiger arrived, Goswami said it likely swam across the river separating the reserve forest and Maipith and was trying to establish new territory.

A tiger had previously strayed into this belt three times in January but was safely driven back to the Sunderbans without causing harm. It remains unclear if the same tiger is returning repeatedly.