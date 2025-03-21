Bengal: Former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh loses temper amidst women's protest at Kharagpur

Kharagpur: Former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Friday lost his temper during a road inauguration in West Bengal's Kharagpur when local women confronted him, leading to a heated exchange and controversial remarks, including threats, which have since drawn widespread criticism from the TMC.

The incident took place at ward No. 6 where Ghosh arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed concrete road.

Upon his arrival, a group of women surrounded him, questioning his absence during his tenure as an MP.

They asked, "Where have you been all this time? We never saw you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after our councilor (Pradip Sarkar) has built the road, you're here?" Ghosh, who did not remain silent, claimed that the protesters were TMC supporters.

The former BJP state president aggressively responded to them, saying, "I have given the money for this; it is not your father's money! Go and ask Pradip Sarkar (local TMC councillor) about it!" The argument quickly escalated, with one of the women retorting, "Why bring up our father? You were an MP!" To this, Ghosh replied,

"I will bring up your fourteen generations!" As tensions rose, Ghosh threatened the protesters, saying, "Don't scream like that, I'll choke you. I have given money for this from my MPlad fund during my tenure as a parliamentarian." The situation soon spiraled out of control, and Ghosh's security personnel, along with BJP workers, tried to intervene.

Police from Kharagpur Town police station also arrived at the scene.

However, the protests intensified as women surrounded Ghosh's car, with many seen hitting it.

Eventually, Ghosh had to leave the area amidst the ongoing protests.

Sarkar, the TMC councilor of ward No. 6 and former Kharagpur MLA, condemned Ghosh's actions.

He said, "He is no longer an MP, so why did he go to inaugurate the road? The municipality completed the roadwork because it's a low-lying area. He went there and lost his temper, disrespecting the women by bringing up their fathers!" Sarkar added, "I was not there, but he even insulted my father.

He called the women 500-rupee workers. He should apologise. Otherwise, wherever he goes in Kharagpur, there will be protests. I condemn his remarks. Such language is unbecoming of a former MP." Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the protest was politically orchestrated by TMC. "This is not a protest. These are opportunists barking for 500 rupees (Lakshmir Bhandar).

Those who bark, Dilip Ghosh will bring up their fathers." Ghosh further explained, "I had worked for construction of this stretch of road with the MPLAD fund money that was sanctioned during my tenure. I went there to inaugurate it, but at the instruction of the local councilor, a few women came to protest. When Pradip Sarkar was chairman, I was an MLA. Even now, Kharagpur municipality has stalled many of my funded projects."