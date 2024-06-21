Bengal forms panel to prevent grabbing of govt land

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The West Bengal administration on Friday constituted a panel of senior officials to prevent the grabbing of government lands, an official said.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over allegations of grabbing of government land.

The committee consists of state Finance Secretary Manoj Pant, senior IAS officer Prabhat Mishra, ADG (Law and order) Manoj Verma and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the official said.

"Instructions in this regard were given by the chief minister during an administrative meeting on Thursday. She was very upset over the issue," he said.

The state government plans to take strict action in this regard, he added.