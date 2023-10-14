Bengal: Four Bangladeshis arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.86 crore

Bangaon (WB), Oct 14 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.86 crore through the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal's Petrapole, BSF officials said.

The four people, identified as Belal Hossain (40), Mohammad Kabir (48), Azam Khan (46) and Jubida Khanum (33), were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) after they were searched while they were legally entering India from Bangladesh.

The seized items include 23 gold biscuits and four gold bracelets, weighing a total of 3.19 kg, they said.

The arrested people were handed over to the local police for further action. PTI COR ACD