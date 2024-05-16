Bengal: Four killed as car collides head-on with bus, Mamata announces ex-gratia

Kanthi (WB), May 16 (PTI) Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Thursday, police said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and said that the state government would provide compensation to next of the kin of the deceased.

The accident took place on NH 116 in Marishda area around 7.15 am when the Kolkata-bound bus coming from Digha met with a head-on collision with the car coming from the opposite direction, a police officer said.

The four occupants of the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared 'brought dead' by doctors, he said.

"We are investigating to ascertain whether the car driver was intoxicated," the officer told PTI, adding that CCTV footage will also be examined.

Condoling the deaths, the CM wrote on X, "I am saddened to know that four people were killed in a road accident in Marishda, Purba Medinipur this morning. I offer my sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims. The district administration will provide all help. The state government will also provide financial compensation to the families of the victims." PTI SCH ACD