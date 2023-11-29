Bengal: Four labourers killed as truck hits van

Bardhaman (WB), Nov 29 (PTI) Four construction workers were killed after a van carrying them was hit by a truck in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Kangsari More in Gurap police station area in the morning when the four labourers were going for work, a police officer said.

The truck hit the van carrying the labourers, who were seriously injured and taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Jeevandeep Baul Das (26), Mangaldeep Baul Das (32), Biswajit Roy (35) and Diwakar Singh (22), all residents of Siyapur area of Gurap, he said, adding their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR ACD