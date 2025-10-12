Bengal gang rape: Odisha women commission chief demands immediate arrest of all accused

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (PTI) Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of all accused involved in the gang rape of a medical student from the state in West Bengal's Durgapur.

The woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was studying at a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. She was gang-raped allegedly by some men on Friday evening outside the campus. The West Bengal Police have so far arrested three accused persons.

Addressing a press conference here, Mohanty said it is a sad incident not only for Odisha but also for the entire country.

"Soon after the incident came to light, the Odisha government wrote a letter to the West Bengal government calling for immediate action. The chief minister has talked to the survivor's family," she said.

Mohanty said she has been closely monitoring the case and holding discussion with officials concerned. A team from Balasore district went to the place to render necessary support to the survivor, she added.

Slamming the TMC government in neighbouring West Bengal, the SCW chief said, "Law and order has deteriorated in the state. Three accused persons were arrested after 36 hours of the incident while another two are still absconding." "I have heard that the accused persons belong to a minority community. I demand immediate arrest of the remaining two accused persons and strong legal action against all involved in the heinous act," she said.

Mohanty said that she, along with her team, is planning to visit the spot, meet the victim and enquire about her health condition.

Meanwhile, terming the incident “despicable and painful”, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an X post, "Have learnt that the survivor is receiving medical care. Pray for her earliest recovery. Such shameful incidents and crimes against women have no place in society." He called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure a fair probe, swift action and strictest punishment to the perpetrators of the horrific crime.

Similarly, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das condemned the incident and also demanded immediate arrest of all accused persons.

"I strongly condemn the gang rape of an Odia woman in West Bengal. Strong action should be taken against the accused persons. I have also asked our women's wing to take necessary action for providing justice to the victim," Das told reporters here.