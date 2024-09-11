Bengal Global Business Summit on Feb 5-6 next year

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The upcoming edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will be a two-day affair and will be held on February 5 and 6 next year, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government will also be organising a five-day international shopping festival at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre from September 20, he said.

"A Dubai-style mega festival will be organised for four days from September 20-24. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate it," he said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the CM and attended by several businessmen and industrialists including Sanjay Budhia, Umesh Chowdhury, CK Dhanuka, Sushil Mohta, at the state secretariat.

Representatives of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and all state and district level merchant bodies were present in the meeting, he said. PTI SCH ACD