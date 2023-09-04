Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 8.5 cr recovered near Bangladesh border; 2 smugglers held

Kalyani: The Border Security Force and Director of Revenue Intelligence recovered 14.296 kg of gold biscuits valued at Rs 8.5 crore from a house in West Bengal’s Nadia district bordering the India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF said two persons, including the owner of the house, were arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF and DRI personnel launched an operation on Saturday night and found 106 gold biscuits in the house at Vijaypur village close to the international border.

During interrogation, the two arrested smugglers said they got the contraband from two Bangladeshis on Saturday morning and they were supposed to hand it over to someone Gede in the same district and another border village, according to the BSF.

Their attempt, however, failed due to tight surveillance of the border guards and they were compelled to keep the gold in the house of one of the two.