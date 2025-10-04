Bengal: Gold trader murdered during daylight robbery

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) A gold trader was murdered in broad daylight during a robbery in his shop in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Shambhunath Das Lane in Baranagar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, a police officer said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Shankar Jana.

"Five robbers were involved in the incident. Two entered first, posing as customers, followed by two more who launched an attack. They tied the victim up, assaulted him, and fled with gold. One suspect was stationed outside," the senior officer said.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma, who visited the spot, said, "CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding buildings are being scrutinised, and forensic teams have been deployed." He said the murder seemed to be planned.

Jana later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault by the robbers.

Other traders have demanded better security in the area. PTI SCH ACD