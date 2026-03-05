Bengal governor Bose went to Delhi to resign, cancelling trip to Darjeeling: Official

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose went to Delhi in order to resign from the post after cancelling his scheduled trip to Darjeeling on Thursday, a senior official of the Lok Bhavan here said.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Darjeeling on a two-day visit from Friday, and Bose was supposed to attend her programmes.

“The governor went to Delhi to resign. Before that, he cancelled his trip to Darjeeling,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In the evening, Bose had tendered his resignation as the governor of West Bengal.

Talking to PTI over the phone from Delhi, Bose said, "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me." He, however, did not disclose the reasons behind the abrupt decision.

Bose had a set of programmes scheduled for the next couple of days, during which he had planned visit villages in the northern part of West Bengal, the official said.

Bose also had plans to spend the night in Naxalbari on March 8 and interact with villagers there, he said.

“The Governor also had plans to stay in other villages of North Bengal, spend time with workers at tea gardens and enquire about their well-being,” the official added.

President Murmu is scheduled to participate in the 9th International Santal Council on March 7 at Phansidewa.