Bengal governor, CM greet people on Mahavir Jayanti

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and wished that his teachings of non-violence inspire all.

"May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide us all on the path of non-violence, spiritual growth, self-development and camaraderie among each other for a peaceful co-existence and progress,” a statement released by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The chief minister said that the state observes the day as a holiday and all governmental establishments and educational institutions remain closed.

“Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir's teachings of peace, truth and non-violence inspire us all,” Banerjee said in a post on X. PTI SCH NN