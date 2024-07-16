Bengal governor meets voters who 'could not vote' in by-polls

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Around 100 voters who were allegedly not allowed to vote by Trinamool Congress workers in the recent elections in West Bengal called on Governor CV Ananda Bose and sought his intervention on the matter.

Led by Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the 100 people alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress workers did not allow them to exercise their voting rights during the by-elections and also during the Lok Sabha polls.

Bose personally interacted with them and assured them of looking into the matter.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Bose at the Raj Bhavan, the BJP leader said that he would seek an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu and take these voters to her so that they can narrate about the "atrocities they have been going through".

"The President is the Constitutional head of the country and should know what is going on in West Bengal. This cannot be allowed to continue. I will seek an appointment with her and take five out of these people to meet her," he said.