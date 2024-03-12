Bengal governor seeks collaboration from stakeholders for social initiatives

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Anand Bose on Tuesday urged all stakeholders to contribute their insights to the newly formed think tank, the Golden Group, that aims to foster a collaborative environment for the conception and implementation of transformative social initiatives in the state.

Speaking at the ICC-organised social impact summit and award, Bose also talked about strengthening the Mission Compassion programme, an initiative for making the Governor's office accessible to the public, The programme includes introduction of a phone number in Raj Bhavan for addressing public concerns related to finance, health, and other issues, a statement said.

Recently, Bose opened the doors for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, highlighted the 2030 India-UK roadmap and expressed hope for more collaboration opportunities in the future including CSR activities that benefit both business and society.

"Many NGOs and civil society partners are working at the grassroots level to change lives and make a difference in many sectors," said Fleming.

The summit covered the entire landscape of Corporate Social Responsibility and recognised leaders who have not only identified challenges but also acted upon them with unwavering determination, creativity, and effectiveness.

Leaders were awarded from various fields such as education, clean energy, healthcare, sustainability, hunger and poverty eradication, gender equality, women empowerment, child mortality reduction, maternal health improvement, skills development, rural population empowerment, clean water, sanitation, digital livelihood, and others, the statement said.

The Bhaktivedanta Research Centre in Kolkata, known for its work in preserving ancient documents and manuscripts, also received the Social Impact Award for its outstanding contribution to the nation. PTI BSM NN