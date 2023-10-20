Bengal governor to reward city's best Durga Puja pandal

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose has announced the 'Bengaliana' award for the best Durga Puja pandal in the city, an official said on Friday.

The award, seen as a parallel to the state government's 'Biswa Bangla Sharod Samman' to reward the best Durga Puja in the state, will carry a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, he added.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose announces the Bengaliana award for the best Durga Puja pandal. The winner will be given Rs 5 lakh," he said, adding that nominations have been invited from the common people.

"People's jury will select the best pandal. No money from the government will be used for this award," the official said.

Incidentally, the governor recently conferred the 'Durga Bharat Samman' on Hindustani classical vocalist and composer Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty for his outstanding contribution to music, Visva-Bharati for education, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for 'Chandrayaan' mission and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). PTI SCH MNB