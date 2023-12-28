Bengal govt announces waiver of penalty on vehicle tax dues

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday announced a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax dues for vehicles registered in the state in a two-month window till February 29.

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty also announced a 100 per cent waiver of additional fees for not obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles on time and penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permits from January 1 to 30, and an 80 per cent waiver thereafter till February 29.

He said vehicles registered in the state will be eligible for a 100 per cent waiver on penalty on tax dues accrued till December 31 in a two-month window from January 1 to February 29.

The waivers will benefit lakhs of vehicle owners in the state, a transport department official said. PTI AMR ACD