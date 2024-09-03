Bengal govt appoints ex-chief secretary Gopalika as chairman of industry body, advisor to CM

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday named BP Gopalika, who retired as the chief secretary last week, as the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) and the Managing Director of the state Highway Development Corporation, an official said.

Gopalika was also entrusted with an additional charge of Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Project Monitoring for three years, an order said.

The 1989-batch IAS officer retired on August 31.

Gopalika, who was originally scheduled to retire on May 31, was given an extension of three months to continue as the chief secretary of West Bengal.

Pay and other terms and conditions of the appointment shall be determined in consultation with the finance department in due course, it added. PTI SCH ACD