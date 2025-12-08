Bengal govt asks pool car operators to strictly follow safety norms for children's safety

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Two weeks after three children died in a car mishap in Howrah district, the West Bengal government on Monday asked school pool-car operators to strictly comply with safety guidelines, including valid permits, fitness certificates and a bar on using private vehicles for ferrying children, a senior transport department official said.

The meeting, attended by police officials and representatives of the school education department, was held in the backdrop of the November 24 accident in Uluberia, where a private vehicle used to transport schoolchildren plunged into a pond, killing three children aged between six and 11.

"We have asked pool-car operators to strictly follow standard guidelines introduced over two years ago. Monitoring will be intensified in coordination with police and district authorities to ensure no vehicle flouting safety rules escapes surveillance. A clampdown has already begun at both city and district levels," the official told PTI.

"One of the guidelines clearly states that private vehicles cannot operate as pool cars. Owners of such vehicles, provided they have valid fitness certificates, must convert their registration from private to commercial to carry children," he said.

Private vehicle owners have been given three months to complete the conversion and implement all safety norms, the official added.

As per the guidelines, pool cars and school buses must be equipped with GPS-based tracking systems, panic buttons and speed governors. Every seat must have a seatbelt, and vehicles must have adequate interior lighting, proper doors and windows with secure locks, and space for storing school bags.

Vehicles must also carry a first-aid box and a fire extinguisher.

Each school is required to appoint a ‘transport manager’ to coordinate with authorities and ensure compliance.

"It was also discussed that schools must raise pool-car safety issues at parent-teacher meetings. Parents are encouraged to demand documentation — driver’s licence, vehicle permit, owner’s contact details — and verify vehicle legitimacy through mobile apps. They should also personally check drivers’ credentials and the fitness of vehicles before arranging transport for their children," he said.

While the operators requested limiting the maximum speed of pool cars to 60 km/hour, the department maintained that given the population density in the state vis-a-vis the road space and the existing motor vehicle rules, the speed limit has to be within 40 km per hour to avert any recurrence of the Uluberia incident, he said.

"There are almost one lakh pool cars plying in state. So we need the support of every stakeholder to avert mishaps," he added.

While the RTOs in different parts will continue monitoring and surveillance, there will be an annual inspection of roadworthy pool cars, he informed. PTI SUS MNB