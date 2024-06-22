Bengal govt asks schools to provide details about landed property

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The West Bengal government has asked the state-run and state-aided schools to provide details about their landed properties aimed at creating a databank of the immovable assets of the schools.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said the school education department has undertaken the process to audit the land under the possession of primary, upper-primary, secondary and higher secondary institutions.

"The move has been initiated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked for making an audit of land under the possession of different departments at the last administrative meeting at (state secretariat) Nabanna and the school education department has started the process," he added.

However, the move has triggered concern among a section of teachers.

Swapan Mondal, the General Secretary of Bangiyo Sikshak and Siksha Karmi Samity, said, "We are apprehensive about the real intention of the state government. Why did they suddenly decide to create a land bank? Don't the schools enjoy certain autonomy on their part?" Bangiyo Sikshak and Siksha Karmi Samity is an association of teaching and non-teaching staff of schools in West Bengal.

The minister, however, asserted the state has no intention to meddle in the functioning of an educational institution.

A higher education department official said the state universities were not yet asked to furnish details about their immovable assets.