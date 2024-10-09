Bengal govt calls representatives of agitating junior docs for meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government has invited agitating junior doctors for a meeting on Wednesday evening to resolve the RG Kar impasse, an official said.

The meeting has been scheduled for 7.45 pm at ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ – the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake.

"You may bring a delegation of 8-10 members," Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in an email to the medics.

The doctors are on a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital victim.

Debasish Halder, a member of the Junior Doctors' Forum, said they would attend the meeting.

“However, we will stick to our 10 demands, including removal of the health secretary," Halder said. PTI SCH RBT