Bengal govt clears in-principle transfer of 105 acres to Centre for border fencing

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) The West Bengal government has in-principle approved the transfer of around 105 acres to the Centre for border fencing and construction of outposts, official sources said on Monday.

The land will be transferred to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing nearly 17 km and for setting up border outposts (BOPs), he said.

A ministerial group constituted to examine proposals involving the transfer of land to central agencies held a meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Friday and cleared the proposal in principle, he added.

However, the final approval will be given by the state Cabinet.

"The proposal to hand over land to the BSF for border fencing and construction of border outposts was discussed in detail. It will now be placed before the Cabinet for final approval," a senior official said.

According to administrative sources, the Centre plans to erect fencing along a 17-km stretch of the border and had sought land from the state government for the purpose.

The BSF also requires land to construct nine border outposts in the area.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier entrusted a special ministerial group with examining proposals involving the transfer of land to central agencies.

On Friday, ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas deliberated on the quantum and location of land required and the extent to which the state could provide it, sources said.

Sources in the state secretariat said it was decided that around 67 acres would be provided for fencing the 17-km stretch, while about 18 acres would be required for constructing the nine BOPs. These parcels are currently owned by private individuals, and the state government will purchase the land from them before handing it over to the BSF.

If the Chief Minister's Office clears the proposal, it will be placed before the state Cabinet. Upon receiving the Cabinet's nod, the district administration will initiate discussions with landowners to acquire the required plots.

In addition, the ministerial group is expected to recommend transferring around 20-25 acres of government land in nine border-adjacent locations to the BSF, sources added.

"The objective is to strengthen border infrastructure and enhance security arrangements in the area," an official said. PTI SCH MNB