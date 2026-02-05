Bengal govt committed to protecting democratic rights, ensuring inclusive growth: Governor

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said the state government has been steadfast in protecting democratic and fundamental rights and is committed to building a resilient and inclusive ecosystem for growth and holistic development.

Addressing the inaugural session of the assembly at the start of the budget session ahead of the vote-on-account, Bose lauded the state government for overcoming challenges and rejecting pessimism.

"At a time of global economic uncertainty, geopolitical volatility and climate challenges, my government remains steadfast in protecting democratic and democratic and fundamental rights of our people," he said.

The governor's emphasis on protecting democratic and fundamental rights comes amid an ongoing controversy over the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that the exercise could lead to large-scale exclusion of eligible voters and the Election Commission maintaining that the process is aimed at ensuring greater transparency and accuracy in the electoral system.

He lauded the state government for Kolkata consistently bagging the 'safest city in India' tag.

The governor also praised the government for undertaking several initiatives to promote commerce and industry with a view to generating new employment opportunities.

"Six new economic corridors and the upcoming Tajpur port will provide a major communication lifeline and give a huge fillip to the marine ecosystem," he said.

However, the governor's address ended on a politically charged note, with slogans of 'Jai Bangla' raised by treasury bench members and 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed by opposition legislators as he was escorted out of the assembly in a ceremonial exit by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee. PTI PNT SMY PNT ACD