Bengal govt confers Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman awards on Durga Puja committees

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government has conferred 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2024' on various Durga Puja committees under different categories, an official statement said on Wednesday.

As many as 32 pujas got awards under the 'Serar Sera' (best among the best) category in recognition of aesthetics and creativity on display.

Puja committees from Kolkata, Howrah, and adjoining areas were given the awards. Puja committees in 22 other districts also got the Biswa Bangla Samman in best puja, best idol, best pandal and best social awareness categories.

Among the pujas that won the 'Serar Sera' awards were Tala Pratyay, Suruchi Sangha, Behala Natun Dal, 95 Pally, Samajsebi Sangha, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Hatibagan Sarbojonin and Barisha Club, among others, the statement issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said.

Awards were also given under various other categories, including 'Sera Sabeki Puja' (best traditional puja), which were given to seven pujas including Bagbazar Sarbajanin, Ekdalia Evergreen and Mudiali Club.

Awards were also given for best idol, best marquee, best idea and best environmental-friendly puja.

Mohammad Ali Park puja and two other committees got the award for the best idol, while the best environmental-friendly puja award went to 15 pujas, including FD Park Block Sabajanin Puja Committee, Saltlake, Chorbagan and Tala Baroyari.

At least 14 pujas, including Chaltabagan Sarbajanin and Bose Pukur Sitala Mandir Dugotsab Committee, among others, were awarded for the best idea.

The state government would organise a carnival in which around 90 puja committees would showcase their creative works on October 15. PTI COR ACD