Bengal govt convenes meeting with DMs over assembly polls on Saturday

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The West Bengal government has convened a meeting on Saturday with senior administrative officials to discuss preparations for next year’s assembly polls, sources said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is likely to chair the meeting with the district magistrates at the state secretariat, they said.

"It will focus on the electoral infrastructure and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Those in remote districts will join via the virtual mode," one of the sources told PTI.

A workshop on EVMs is also scheduled to take place in New Town on Friday.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, who has been tasked with overseeing the state’s polling activities, will attend the workshop, along with a delegation from the state’s Chief Electoral Office.

The workshop will also see participation of 24 district election officers from across the state, an official said.

"The discussions will centre around technological readiness, EVM testing procedures, and various security-related aspects," he said.

Meanwhile, official data stated that 7.64 crore electoral forms have so far been distributed in the state, as part of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

West Bengal has a total electorate of 7.66 crore.