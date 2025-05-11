Bengal govt directs DMs, SPs to remain alert

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday directed the district magistrates and SPs to remain alert and keep a check on any attempt to disrupt law and order in the state.

In the meeting, the district administrations were also ordered to stockpile essential food items for the next three months till August, a senior official said.

Chairing a meeting at the state secretariat, Pant directed the DMs and SPs to maintain proper coordination, especially in the districts that have international or interstate borders.

Speaking to PTI, Pant said the meeting was held to direct the DMs and SPs to remain alert in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect, after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. However, hours later, New Delhi accused Islamabad of breaching it.

"The DMs, SPs and senior police officers have been asked to remain alert so that an evolving situation can be addressed," Pant said.

"The ICs (inspectors in-charge of police stations), civil defence bodies, and other officers were instructed to maintain proper coordination at this juncture," he added.

"Food grains for the months of June, July and August will be sent to the districts as ration allocation in three phases," another official, present in the meeting, said.

Health secretary NS Nigam held a discussion with district health officials to assess the state's preparedness for an emergency. PTI SCH SOM MNB