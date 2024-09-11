Bengal govt dismisses junior doctors' preconditions for talks; standoff continues amid protests

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday rejected junior doctors' demands for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence and a live broadcast as preconditions for talks to resolve the month-long 'cease work' and standoff over the alleged rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Amid the 33rd day of protests and a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan for the second day, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the government remains open to discussions but suggested that "political forces" might be influencing the protests.

This led to a quick rebuttal from the medics, who dismissed the claims as baseless, and asserted that the protests would continue till their demands were met.

The minister urged the doctors to rejoin work by respecting the Supreme Court's direction to them, but refrained from giving a direct reply on whether the state government would take any punitive action for violating the apex court's order.

The authorities of RG Kar Hospital deferred the hearing of 51 doctors accused of fostering intimidation and undermining the institution's democratic environment, with the next hearing before an inquiry committee likely on Friday, an official said.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders issued veiled threats to the agitating doctors by calling them "anti-nationals" and saying the party too might conduct counter-protests against the agitating medics.

The government had invited the doctors to a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna at 6 pm on Wednesday but the invitation did not confirm whether Banerjee would attend it.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in an email, urged the doctors to send a delegation of 12 to 15 members and stressed the importance of resuming work, citing a Supreme Court order directing them to return to duty by 5 pm on Tuesday.

"You will, no doubt, appreciate and agree that as a law-abiding citizen, it is everyone's bounden duty to adhere to these directions. Unfortunately, it has not been adhered to so far," Pant wrote.

Despite the invitation, the junior doctors insisted on several preconditions before agreeing to the meeting.

"We want the discussion to be held in the presence of the CM and be telecast live. We want at least 30 representatives as this movement is spread across various medical colleges and hospitals," a member of the junior doctors' forum said at a press conference.

The government, however, stood firm on its stance, refusing to accept any preconditions for the meeting.

Bhattacharya, alongside Pant and DGP Rajeev Kumar, urged doctors to resume duties, stressing the urgent need to restore healthcare services disrupted by the prolonged agitation.

"We were quite hopeful that the doctors would participate in the meeting. But they did not. No meeting can be held with so many conditions. We waited for them to turn up with an open mind, but they did not take any proactive steps to resolve the situation," she said.

She added that the doors for discussion remain open, but the government would not accept demands for a live broadcast or the CM's mandatory presence at the talks.

"We will again request them to rejoin duties as per the Supreme Court's directive and show respect to it. They must not forget their responsibility in this noble profession. They must not fall prey to the political provocation," Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to her remarks, an agitating doctor said, "Blaming junior doctors for the breakdown of the state's health infrastructure is a lie. We are just trainees or interns, so if the onus of state's healthcare lies on junior doctors, then it's a shame on the health department. We want this matter to be resolved but the state government doesn't seem to be supportive. The allegation that this protest is politically influenced is wrong." The junior doctors said that "in the past, despite protest by doctors for better safety and security, the issue was never addressed." "The minister is saying they want talks with an open mind, then what is the harm in allowing live telecast of it. Does the government want to hide something? This is not stubbornness, but fight for justice," an agitating doctor said after their general body meeting.

The protests began after the body of a postgraduate trainee was found at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day, and the CBI is conducting a probe after a Calcutta High Court order.

The junior doctors have since been demanding justice for the woman doctor, along with enhanced security measures for women health professionals and the suspension of several officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the state health secretary, for alleged mishandling of the case. As of Wednesday evening, no resolution had been reached.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir said they too would organise counter-protests as people are suffering due to doctor's agitation.

"We also want the criminals to be punished. But what is going on in the name of protests by doctors is unacceptable. If the people are dying as they are not getting treatment, then how come the doctors expect to stay safe and secure," he told reporters.

Another TMC leader Chandan Mukhopadhyay criticised the agitating medics for defying the Supreme Court directive to rejoin work and branded them as "anti-nationals".

Meanwhile, the meeting of principals and directors of all state medical colleges and hospitals convened by the CM on Thursday has been postponed until next week due to "impending emergency works" at these institutes.