Bengal govt duty-bond to accept doable demands of fasting junior doctors: IMA

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The IMA on Friday said the West Bengal government is duty-bound to de-escalate the situation arising out of an indefinite fast of junior doctors in Kolkata by accepting their "doable" demands, even as it appealed to the agitators to roll back their mode of protest.

Extending solidarity to the junior doctors seeking justice for the R G Kar rape-murder victim, among other demands, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said they have elevated the movement for justice in the highest traditions of this nation with their sacrifice and determination.

The indefinite hunger strike entered the sixth day on Friday even as the condition of one of the medics, who was hospitalised on Thursday, remained "critical", health officials said.

In a communication to all its state and branch presidents, secretaries and office-bearers, the IMA said, "The medical fraternity of the nation stands solidly behind them (protesting doctors). The Indian Medical Association stands in solidarity with these heroes. Let us light a lamp of hope today evening praying for the health and safety of these finest graduates of medicine." The medical body also said that in an extraordinary exhibition of human courage and fortitude, these young doctors are defining the contours of the future.

"In this dark hour, the IMA appeals to the young doctors to step down from the most severe form of protest. Nothing is more precious than a human life. The state is duty-bound to de-escalate the situation by accepting the eminently doable demands," it added.

In a letter sent on Thursday that was made public on Friday, the IMA urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issues of the junior doctors, saying a safe working environment is not a luxury but a prerequisite.

In the letter, the IMA said it has been almost a week since the young doctors started the hunger strike and they deserve her "immediate attention".

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, and the immediate removal of West Bengal Health Secretary N S Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed-vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

The young doctors went on "cease work" following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

However, they began the indefinite fast at Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata last Saturday, claiming that the government did not fulfil their demands. PTI PLB ARI