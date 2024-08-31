Bengal govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, giving new responsibilities to three senior IAS officers.

According to an order issued on Friday night, Additional Chief Secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been given the responsibility of the Finance Department with additional charge of the Department of Planning and Statistics.

Mishra was earlier looking after irrigation and waterways with additional charge of the Water Resources Investigation and Development Department and Project Director, AIDM.

Finance Department's Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been entrusted with the responsibility of irrigation and waterways.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, earlier held the additional charge of the Department of Planning and Statistics.

Additional Chief Secretary Roshni Sen, a 1993-batch officer, is the new ACS of the Water Resources Investigation and Development Department and Project Director ADMI, earlier looked after by Mishra.

Sen will continue to look after fisheries, aquaculture, aquatic resources and fishing harbour in the capacity of additional chief secretary and discharge responsibilities as the chairman and managing director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation. PTI SUS RHL BDC