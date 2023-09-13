Bengal govt effects reshuffle in bureaucracy, police

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle in civil and police administration, transferring 22 IAS and 31 IPS officers from their posts, a senior official said.

The order came hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai to seek investments for the state, and a day after he announced the minor reshuffle in her ministry. The moves are believed to have been made keeping in mind the next year's general elections.

Out of the significant transfers, Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara Basu was shifted as the new secretary to the health and family welfare department.

Purba Bardhaman DM, Priyanka Singla, was appointed special secretary to the disaster management department while DM Cooch Behar, Pawan Kadyan, was named special secretary of the finance department, he said.

Nadia DM Shashank Sethi was made senior special secretary of the Tourism department, while DM Bankura K Radhika Aiyar was named the project director of the Kolkata Environment Improvement Investment Programme, the official said, quoting an order.

Among the rejigs in the IPS cadre, Commissioner of Police of Siliguri Akhilesh Chaturvedi was posted as IGP, Jalpaiguri Range, while C Sudhakar, DIG, Jalpaiguri Range, replaced him.

DIG Murshidabad Range Rashid Munir Khan was named the DIG Headquarters, the order stated. PTI SCH NN