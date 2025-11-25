Bengal govt empanels 27 agencies for upkeep of heritage structures

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The West Bengal government has empanelled 27 private architectural and consultancy firms to support conservation and restoration work at heritage structures across the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A notification by the Information and Culture Department said the agencies were selected by the West Bengal Heritage Commission's screening committee and will assist the Commission for a period of three years.

The empanelment has been approved under the West Bengal Heritage Commission Act, 2001, and its 2004 regulations, he added.

The firms, grouped into categories A and B based on experience, include agencies from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the official pointed out.

"Their mandate covers preparation of detailed project reports, scientific restoration designs and on-site supervision of heritage projects," he stated.

According to the directive, the scope of work has been divided into conservation, restoration, reconstruction, preservation and maintenance.

"Restoration will focus on returning structures to their original form with minimal use of new materials, while reconstruction will allow compatible new materials where necessary," it added.

The government has also introduced a uniform fee structure linked to project cost. Projects up to Rs 1 crore will attract a 2.75 per cent consultancy fee, with the rate decreasing for higher budgets, the official said.

"Landscaping work will follow a separate fee schedule. Payments will be made in phases, and travel provisions have been included for outstation projects," he stated.

The move is expected to streamline heritage conservation and bring specialised expertise to several neglected structures across the state, he added.

The empanelment has taken immediate effect following clearance from the Finance Department. PTI SCH MNB