Bengal govt employees to get increased DA from April, not May

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that the promised hike of four per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees would be paid from April, instead of May as declared earlier, an official said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had announced in the state budget about the increment in the DA for the employees.

"They will get it from the salary of June 1," an official of the state finance department said.

As a result of the hike, the difference between the DA provided by the Centre and state government was reduced to 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, at Tuesday's administrative review meeting held at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the officers to complete the work of various development projects which were affected by the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

She also reviewed the progress of development work and wanted to know the progress of the projects from ministers and officers.

"She ordered a fresh survey to find out the eligible beneficiaries of the (state housing scheme) Bangla Awas Yojana," he said.

The CM also directed bureaucrats to ensure that benefits of all government schemes and allowances for elderly people reach the beneficiaries on time, the source said.

Banerjee asked them to speed up the repairing of dams, take measures to prevent crop loss and control dengue given the upcoming rainy season. PTI SCH NN