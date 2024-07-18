Bengal govt expects Rs 10,000 cr investment, 2.5 lakh jobs in Calcutta Leather Complex: Official

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government expects an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the creation of 2.5 lakh jobs in the Calcutta Leather Complex, a senior official said on Thursday.

Following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with representatives of the leather council, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the CM, said the complex has already attracted Rs 25,000 crore in investments, resulting in the employment of five lakh people.

"Currently, 500 tanneries and leather goods manufacturing units are operational on the 1,150-acre complex. During today's review meeting, it was noted that another 187 tanneries and 139 footwear units will be established, leading to an additional Rs 10,000 crore investment and 2.5 lakh jobs at complex," Bandyopadhyay said.

This development is expected to bring the total direct and indirect employment at the complex to 7.5 lakh.

Bandyopadhyay, a former chief secretary, said Rs 900 crore worth of infrastructural work has been completed, including solid and liquid waste management projects, drinking water supply, sewerage, roads, and common facility centres.

An allocation of Rs 475 crore has been made to establish a drinking water supply system, which will also serve the surrounding areas, he added.

Bandyopadhyay announced plans to construct a leather and cottage industry mall opposite the Alipore Museum in southern Kolkata.

"HIDCO will be responsible for building the mall, with at least 50 per cent of it dedicated to selling products manufactured at the Calcutta Leather Complex. This integration will provide our artisans with international marketing exposure," he said. PTI SCH MNB