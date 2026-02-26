Bengal govt finalises first tranche of 240 CAPF companies ahead of state polls

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday finalised the deployment of the first tranche of 240 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) ahead of the upcoming elections across 35 districts, police districts, and police commissionerates in the state.

While 12 companies of CAPF have been earmarked for deployment in Kolkata, 30 companies of paramilitary troops are scheduled to be deployed in the Bangladesh-bordering district of North 24 Parganas.

Among other sensitive districts, 16 companies are set for Murshidabad, 15 each in South 24 Parganas and Howrah, 14 in Hooghly, and 12 in Malda.

The forces are expected to arrive in the state on Friday, sources said.

The Election Commission on February 21 notified the induction of 480 CAPF companies -- comprising the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB -- in two phases during the run-up to the polls: the first 240 companies by March 1, and the remaining 240 by March 10.

The deployment of central forces -- for area domination, confidence-building measures among the electorate, and poll-related duties such as guarding EVMs, strong rooms and counting centres -- even before the formal announcement of elections was considered significant amid sustained opposition allegations, particularly by the BJP, over law and order concerns.

Elections in the state are likely to be announced in March after the SIR-determined final electoral rolls are published on February 28, followed by supplementary rolls thereafter. PTI SMY MNB