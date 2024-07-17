Bengal govt forms seven-member panel to review new criminal laws

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) The West Bengal government has constituted a seven-member panel headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court to review the three new criminal laws, an official said on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard was issued on Tuesday, he said. The panel will submit its report within three months from the date of notification.

"The state government is pleased hereby to constitute a committee for reviewing the said criminal laws, i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA)," the Home Department release said.

The panel headed by Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Roy also includes the state’s Law Minister Malay Ghatak and Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the official said.

The three laws came into force throughout the country from July 1.

"The committee shall have the power to engage academic experts, senior advocates, research assistants and other legal experts for seeking their views on the subject matter. It shall also have the power to carry out public consultation," the notification said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on June 21 written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer implementation of the new criminal laws.

She had also sought further discussion in Parliament on the new laws. PTI SCH RBT