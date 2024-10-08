Bengal govt forms SIT to probe Kultuli rape-murder of 10-yr-old girl

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in Kultuli, South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he added.

"We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said.

So far, police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The incident, which occurred on October 5, sparked widespread protests across the state, with locals setting vehicles ablaze, vandalising a police outpost, and blocking roads in the area after the girl's body was found in a pond. PTI SCH MNB