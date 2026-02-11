Bengal govt honours 'Padwoman' Priti Minj for menstrual health awareness drive in tea gardens

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government honoured 'Padwoman' Priti Minj, in recognition of her decade-long work in spreading menstrual health awareness among adolescent girls and young women in remote tea garden areas of the Dooars region, an official said on Wednesday.

Minister Bulu Chik Baraik handed over a certificate on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Minj, a tribal, at her residence in Odlabari of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

For the past 10 years, Minj has been working tirelessly to break taboos, ignorance and social barriers surrounding menstruation in tea garden areas. Going door-to-door across labour lines, she has been counselling girls and women on menstrual hygiene, stressing the importance of safe practices and encouraging the use of sanitary napkins.

"Despite social and economic challenges, she remained steadfast in her mission. Her work has significantly improved awareness and hygiene practices among thousands of girls," a senior state government official said.

Over the years, Minj's efforts have led to thousands of adolescent girls and young women adopting sanitary napkins, contributing not only to better health outcomes but also to enhanced confidence and self-esteem. Her sustained campaign earned her the moniker 'Padwoman' in the region.

Baraik, the Backward Class Welfare and Tribal development minister, said, "Women like Priti are the real strength of society. The movement she has built around menstrual health awareness in remote tea garden areas is exemplary and can serve as a model for other parts of the state." An emotional Minj thanked the chief minister for the recognition.

"I never started this work expecting awards or recognition. I only wanted my sisters to stay healthy and take care of their bodies without shame or fear. This recognition from the chief minister has increased my responsibility," she said.

News of her selfless work had reached the state administrative headquarters at ‘Nabanna’, prompting the special recognition, another official at the state secretariat said.

Minj has previously been honoured by several voluntary organisations and social groups.