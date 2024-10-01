Bengal govt initiates minor reshuffle in IPS cadre

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred Tathagata Basu, Superintendent of the state’s police recruitment board to officer on compulsory waiting at the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD), according to an official order.

IGP (Traffic) Devendra Prakash Singh was made the Additional CP of Kolkata Police, while Gaurav Sharma, IGP of the Bengal Special Task Force (STF), replaced Singh, it said.

Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Howrah, was made CO of the sixth battalion of the State Armed Police, the order said.

DC Combat Battalion of Kolkata Police, Dr Kunwar Bhushan Singh, was named Superintendent of Railway Police, Siliguri, it added. PTI SCH RBT