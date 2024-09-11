Bengal govt invites agitating doctors for talks this evening, medics yet to decide

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the agitating junior doctors for talks on the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape-murder of a woman medic.

In response to an email sent by the medics around 3:49 am on Wednesday, the government requested them to join a meeting at the state secretariat at 6 pm.

"We invite your delegation, preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues, to join us for a discussion at 6 pm today, i.e., 11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimated by email. We look forward to your positive response and hope for a fruitful dialogue," Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in the letter.

However, it has not been specified whether the meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Pant also noted that the young doctors had already missed the deadline to resume duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, stating, "You will, no doubt, appreciate and agree that as a law-abiding citizen, it is everyone's bounden duty to adhere to these directions. Unfortunately, it has not been adhered to so far." "It is expected that good sense will prevail and you will resume duties immediately in compliance of the Supreme Court's order. On behalf of the state government, we appeal to you to join duties and provide proper treatment and care to the common people," he said.

Talking to PTI, one of the junior doctors said they were deliberating on their response to the Chief Secretary's invitation.

"There are several points that need to be discussed before we decide whether to accept the invitation to Nabanna or not," he said.

Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday sent an email to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape-murder of an on-duty medic at the state-run RG Kar hospital here last month.

In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for a meeting "anytime and anywhere", provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live, a doctor said.

"We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live," one of the junior doctors told PTI.

In their letter to the state, the junior doctors demanded "justice for Abhaya".

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, for more than 24 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.

They also demanded adequate safety and security for all women health professionals in the state.

"This is not a matter concerning the state government but we want the authorities concerned, CBI, Supreme Court to expedite the investigation process and punish the culprits without any delay," they wrote.

They also stressed the suspension of former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh "with disciplinary proceedings along with all others involved directly or indirectly with tampering of evidence".

"Action against incompetent and complacent police authorities and disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, DC North and DC Central," they mentioned.

The agitating doctors demanded proper security in all hospitals and government healthcare centres and an end to the threat culture prevalent in all facets of government healthcare facilities by ensuring democratic representation of students, junior doctors, and doctors in all official bodies.

"The whole state of West Bengal is eagerly waiting for this meeting. We know that your administration conducts serious meetings in an open manner, with live telecast to maintain transparency among all parties. We expect the same from this meeting as well," they wrote.

Defying the Supreme Court's directive to resume duties by 5 PM on September 10, the protesting junior doctors continued their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday to press their demand for justice for the medic.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered from the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the case following a Calcutta High Court order. PTI SCH BDC MNB