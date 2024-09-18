Bengal govt invites protesting medics for another round of talks on Wednesday evening

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm, responding to their request for a fresh round of talks.

In his response, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated the state’s appeal to the protesting medics to join work in the wake of the emerging flood-like situation in parts of the state.

“You are aware that many districts of South Bengal are facing a flood-like situation with vast areas inundated.

“In the light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with the other members of the task force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 6.30 pm,” Pant’s email stated.

Earlier, the junior doctors wrote to the chief secretary, seeking a discussion on certain “key unresolved issues” like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing sit-in outside the state health department headquarters.

The medics shot off an email at 11.19 am with respect to their general body meeting, which concluded early Wednesday morning.

The protesters highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises, and details of formulation and functions of the promised task force headed by the chief secretary, as agenda for the proposed meeting. PTI SMY RBT