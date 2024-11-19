Bengal govt irregular in sending me information whenever reports sought: Guv

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday said the state government has been “irregular” in sending him information whenever he sought a report on any aspect of the administration.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan here, Bose referred to Article 167 of the Constitution, terming it as the “potent weapon” for any governor under which the chief minister of a state is mandated to provide information on various matters.

"As you know, the potent weapon, the tool in the hands of any governor is Article 167 of the Constitution under which the chief minister is mandated to provide information to the governor on any aspect of administration. In most cases, I did not get the reports. But when I try to put my foot down, I get one or two reports. So, I cannot totally deny that the government is (not) giving (information). It is irregular," he said.

Bose had on Monday sought an immediate action-taken report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over incidents of alleged violence in Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

The governor was also critical about a section of the Kolkata Police.

"I have also earlier stated, that a part of the... I won't say fully, a part of the Kolkata Police is criminalist, a part is politicised, a part is corrupt. This is my observation," he said.

"And then, I cannot blame the entire police force for this. We cannot demoralise the state police. But, it should be... call a spade a spade. That is what I am trying to do as the governor," said Bose.

Bose asserted that he would continue his efforts for the welfare of the people of Bengal, upholding the Constitution. PTI SCH RBT