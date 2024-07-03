Bengal govt issues instructions for police officers to curb lynching

Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) To prevent and keep a check on the growing incidents of lynching, the West Bengal government on Wednesday directed police officers to take several measures including enhancing monitoring of social media, according to an official.

State ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma issued the guidelines to officers such as superintendents of police, commissioners of police, officers of the STF, cyber cell and traffic.

The decision was taken following an instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.

"A few incidents in the recent past have been observed, which have a direct bearing on the law and order. Necessary directions and guidelines are being issued from time to time related to such matters. Incidents of mob lynching have been an increasing trend in the past few weeks, necessary instructions have been issued in this regard," the instruction mentioned.

West Bengal witnessed a series of lynching incidents while a couple was flogged publicly recently.

“There is also a need to monitor social media round the clock so that more effective steps can be taken against the accused as well as against the persons who are spreading false propaganda related to such incidents," the order said.

It said civic volunteers and village police need to be used more effectively for collection of timely intelligence, so that action can be taken in any issue related to mob lynching, the order said.

There is a need to spread awareness among people about issues related to mob lynching and how to prevent such incidents, said the instruction mailed to the police officers in the districts.

On June 28, a man was beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft.

A day later, another person was thrashed to death by a group of people in Salt Lake area on the same suspicion.

Two others also died in other districts after being assaulted by mobs.

"All kinds of crimes against women are highly sensitive and prompt actions including quick registration of cases, arrest of accused quickly in heinous crimes is expected," the order said.

Referring to the state witnessing several incidents of robbery at jewellery shops and other places, the state government directed the police to evolve more effective ways to prevent such incidents by involving all stakeholders, the instruction mentioned. PTI SCH NN