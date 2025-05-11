Bengal govt issues strict guidelines on passenger comfort, safety in buses

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) In a move to enhance passenger safety and comfort, the West Bengal Transport Department has said any stage carriage — bus or minibus — found to have insufficient legroom, congested seating or tampered ergonomic seating arrangements will not be granted a Certificate of Fitness in future, an official said on Sunday.

In a notification, the department said a significant number of representations are regularly being received by the Transport Department, the State Transport Authority (STA) and Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) from the general public regarding issues such as excessive step height, insufficient leg or knee space and congested seating in many buses and minibuses.

The government has directed all bus and minibus operators to implement the new safety and comfort guidelines immediately.

The notification, a copy of which was shared with PTI, further hinted that transport officials, in coordination with the police, will continue routine inspections to ensure compliance.

"These problems mainly affect senior citizens, women carrying children and people who have leg or knee conditions," the official said.

He said there are ample regulatory provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to take action.

"In continuation of this department’s notification April 11, 2008, it is hereby directed that the following specifications are to be strictly followed during inspection of a bus (including mini-bus, school bus and contract carriage) while considering its initial registration or renewal of certificate of fitness," the notice said.

Among the mandated features are grab rails fitted at every entrance, clear space of at least 66 cm between seat backs arranged in a two-by-two manner, a gangway clearance of no less than 31 cm, properly positioned rearview mirrors to reduce the "blind spot" effect, which can compromise the driver's visibility.

The department also raised concerns about poor maintenance.

"It has been noticed that a number of stage carriage buses operate in an untidy and disorderly condition. This must be strictly avoided," an official warned.

The use of iron nails or rods protruding from any part of the vehicle was also explicitly prohibited.

Furthermore, the use of resoled or worn-out tyres has been banned.

All required structural modifications must be completed before the next fitness inspection or within six months for buses already in operation — whichever is earlier, the notice added.

The notification has been given official assent by Governor CV Ananda Bose, following its approval by the state government. PTI SUS MNB