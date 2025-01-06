Bengal govt lacks vision to improve education infrastructure: Teachers' association

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disapproved the proposed introduction of a semester system in primary schools, and education minister Bratya Basu subsequently scrapped the plan, the West Bengal Primary Trained Teachers Association (WBPTTA) on Monday criticised the state government for its uncoordinated approach to education policy.

The association said instead of experimenting with ideas like a semester system, the government should focus on a holistic strategy to improve infrastructure in state-run and state-aided primary schools.

WBPTTA state president Pintu Parui questioned how the chief minister was unaware of the proposal when the state primary council publicly announced it at a press conference.

Parui, who is also the co-convener of the BJP teachers’ cell, criticised Basu, saying, "After the CM publicly rebuked the education minister, it was evident that there was unplanned approach in running the school education department." Parui added that state-run and state-aided primary schools are struggling with severe financial constraints, making it difficult to purchase even basic supplies like chalk, dusters, and attendance registers for students and staff.

"There is no vision or roadmap to address these issues and improve infrastructure for the benefit of students. A comprehensive approach to managing the primary education system is urgently needed," Parui added.

Chairing a review meeting with ministers and top bureaucrats at the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday said semesters in primary schools would not be implemented in the state.

"This (semester system) will not happen here. I do not want to put unnecessary pressure on children, especially primary school students who are still learning to communicate properly. The existing system will continue," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also criticized Basu for not consulting her before making such policy decisions. "How did this proposal reach the media? Four advisors decided on this and placed it," she questioned.

In response, Basu said the primary education board had sent the proposal to the education department, which forwarded it to the chief secretary for review. "As this is a policy matter, it required the chief minister’s consent. Since the chief minister has rejected the proposal, the matter is now closed," Basu told reporters. PTI SUS MNB