Bengal govt likely to host industrial exhibition in Sept-Oct

Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The West Bengal government is likely to host an exhibition to showcase the state's industries and manufacturers, a senior official said.

Titled 'Showcase Bengal', the exhibition is likely to be held from September 20 to October 6 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town area near Kolkata, he said, adding the decision in this regard was taken on Thursday.

"The exhibition will showcase the state's industries and manufacturers," the official said.

The dates for the next edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) are likely to be announced from this exhibition, he added.

The state had organised the seventh edition of the 'BGBS 2023' in November last year when leaders from several countries, a host of prominent figures of corporate India as well as political dignitaries participated in the event.

The BGBS is held every two years.